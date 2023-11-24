Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,782 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

