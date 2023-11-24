Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 32,113 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,113 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $226.87 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.39 and a 52-week high of $231.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.