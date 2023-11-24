Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,355 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after acquiring an additional 658,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $155.65 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

