Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 71,276 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Boston Properties worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 394.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 318.70%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.87.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

