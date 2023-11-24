Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 727 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $88.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

