Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,871 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of NetApp worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $77.99 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

