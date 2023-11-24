Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Paycom Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 93.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.