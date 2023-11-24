Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.