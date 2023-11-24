HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Head to Head Contrast

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Bank pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get First Bank alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bank and HBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $112.38 million 2.11 $36.29 million $1.12 10.80 HBT Financial $187.77 million 3.25 $56.46 million $2.09 9.22

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.5% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of First Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of HBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 13.85% 11.65% 1.21% HBT Financial 26.11% 17.75% 1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Bank and HBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 HBT Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00

First Bank presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. HBT Financial has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Volatility & Risk

First Bank has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HBT Financial beats First Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.