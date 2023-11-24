Head to Head Contrast: Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -58.11% -57.80% -19.94% NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 8.75 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -8.44 NantHealth $67.68 million 0.05 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.05

This table compares Applied Digital and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Applied Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 226.21%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than NantHealth.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its share price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats NantHealth on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

