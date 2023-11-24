Head-To-Head Review: Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) versus BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI)

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hempacco and BOTS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempacco $3.97 million 2.49 -$7.00 million ($0.46) -0.74 BOTS N/A N/A -$8.03 million N/A N/A

Hempacco has higher revenue and earnings than BOTS.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hempacco and BOTS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Hempacco and BOTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempacco -439.42% -113.86% -88.45% BOTS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Hempacco shares are held by institutional investors. 58.8% of Hempacco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hempacco has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOTS has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hempacco beats BOTS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and flavored hemp rolling papers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd. to introduce a new Web Application Firewall, a real-time solution that provides protection against both bots-based (DDoS) and application, API, user, or infrastructure threats. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

