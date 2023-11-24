Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HTGC opened at $15.55 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.