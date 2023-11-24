Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $58,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.