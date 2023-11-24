Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

