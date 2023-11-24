Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $13,765.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $13,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 564,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,544,153.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Caleres Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CAL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 38.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

