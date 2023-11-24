Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CAO Sells $35,989.46 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $35,989.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 14th, Kalyani Tandon sold 2,127 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $74,764.05.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $41,168.40.

INTA opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 824.1% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

