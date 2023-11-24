Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CFO Sells $13,013.55 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CFO Alec Davidian sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $13,013.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,680.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.75 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PET. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

