Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.30 and last traded at $144.04. Approximately 69,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 493,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.93.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.51.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

