Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,213 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.