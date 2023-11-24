iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $73.61 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

