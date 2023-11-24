iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Down 2.6%

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 55,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 611,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

