iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IYT opened at $242.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average of $239.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

