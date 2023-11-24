Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 14,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 70,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ispire Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.