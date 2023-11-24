Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 14,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 70,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
