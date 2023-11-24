John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of John Wiley & Sons worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 26.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -132.08%.

In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

