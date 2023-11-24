Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 88,334 Shares of BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 88,334 shares of BlackWall stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$38,866.96 ($25,570.37).

BlackWall Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

BlackWall Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from BlackWall’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. BlackWall’s dividend payout ratio is -500.00%.

BlackWall Company Profile

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

