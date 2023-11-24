Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 72,269 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 72,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$80,941.28 ($53,250.84).
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($19,078.95).
Wotso Property Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.
Wotso Property Announces Dividend
Wotso Property Company Profile
Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wotso Property
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.