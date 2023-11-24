Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 72,269 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 72,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$80,941.28 ($53,250.84).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($19,078.95).

Wotso Property Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

Wotso Property Announces Dividend

Wotso Property Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Wotso Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

