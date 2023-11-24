Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $21.85

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $22.58. Kenon shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 1,727 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kenon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kenon by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,007,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 325,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 14.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

