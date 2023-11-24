Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $135.72 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

