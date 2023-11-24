King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 2,027 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $106,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,351,000 after buying an additional 4,278,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $363.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

