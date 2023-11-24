King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PNC opened at $127.95 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.