King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $208.81 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average is $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

