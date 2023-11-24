King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,200 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $391,679,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,893,000 after buying an additional 2,582,493 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM opened at $33.97 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

