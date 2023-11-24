King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

DG opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

