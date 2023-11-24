King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $1 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

