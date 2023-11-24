King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,552,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $213.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.05 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

