Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $63,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.87. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $160.05 and a one year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.