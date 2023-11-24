Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) versus NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Head to Head Review

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leap Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 NLS Pharmaceutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 504.90%. NLS Pharmaceutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 875.61%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NLS Pharmaceutics has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -133.27% -91.12% NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 48.75 -$54.60 million ($5.72) -0.50 NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$16.50 million N/A N/A

NLS Pharmaceutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leap Therapeutics.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol for the treatment of ADHD. The company also developing NLS-4, a selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor to prevent rare sleep disorders; NLS-3, a repurposed reverse ester of methylphenidate for treatment of ADHD; NLS-8, a melatonin ML1A receptor agonist, improved scopolamine-induced amnesia; NLS-11, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M1, M2, M3 receptor antagonist; and NLS-12, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M4 receptor antagonist. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

