Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN opened at $127.43 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

