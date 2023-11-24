Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.
Liberty Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Liberty Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Financial Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.