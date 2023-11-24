LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Announces Dividend of $1.20

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.1958 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

