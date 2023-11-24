Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 181.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,164 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

