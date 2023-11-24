MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 106,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 123,544 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 13th.

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,150,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,192.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,963,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,150,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $55,578 and sold 144,144 shares valued at $281,641. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,822.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 467,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

