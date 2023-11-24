Martin Edwards Purchases 33,736 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at $266,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $14.05 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $26.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

