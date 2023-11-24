Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 976,992 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 681,194 shares.The stock last traded at $94.66 and had previously closed at $94.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Masimo Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

