Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.72

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.72 and last traded at $97.44, with a volume of 27526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MATX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,168 shares of company stock worth $2,160,106. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

