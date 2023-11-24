Matthew Stevenson Purchases 11,147 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Holley Price Performance
Shares of HLLY opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.71. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Holley by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Holley
About Holley
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Holley
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.