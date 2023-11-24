Matthew Stevenson Purchases 11,147 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HLLY opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.71. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Holley by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

