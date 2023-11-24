Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Heather Lawrence Purchases 7,500 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Heather Lawrence bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £38,775 ($48,511.20).

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 516.40 ($6.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26,020.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 350.65 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 554.20 ($6.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 484.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 495.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.57) to GBX 540 ($6.76) in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

