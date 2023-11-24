Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 316 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,522,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

