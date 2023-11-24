Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,841,000 after acquiring an additional 98,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $77.75 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

