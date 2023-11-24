Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $198.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

